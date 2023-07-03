Most-elected MP Chuan returns to a House dominated by new faces

According to the House Secretariat, 268 of the 500 MPs are first-timers.

Move Forward, which captured 151 seats, has 120 new faces followed by 45 first-timers from the second-largest winner, Pheu Thai.

Palang Pracharath comes in third with 20 new faces, including party leader General Prawit Wongsuwon.

Other parties with new faces are United Thai Nation Party (16), Democrat (7), Thai Sang Thai (5), Prachachart (4), and Pheu Thai Ruam Palang (2).