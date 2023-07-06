Pita could become PM on July 20 after 3 voting rounds: deputy speaker

Pichet, who is a Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai, told reporters on Thursday that he had scheduled the first vote for a new prime minister on July 13.

If Pita does not receive sufficient votes, a second round will take place on July 19 and, if necessary, a third round on July 20, he said.

The Constitution does not restrict the number of times a PM candidate can be put forward for a vote.