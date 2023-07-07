Royal Command from King appoints House speaker and his two deputies

A Royal Command was issued on Friday to appoint Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha as speaker of the lower House, and Move Forward MP Padipat Suntiphada and Pheu Thai MP Pichet Chuamuangphan as deputy House speakers.

The Royal Command was countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The ceremony to receive the Royal Command was held in room No. 604 on the sixth floor of the parliament building, attended by Wan, Padipat, and Pichet, together with other members from their parties.