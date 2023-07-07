Royal Command from King appoints House speaker and his two deputies
The Royal Gazette on Friday published His Majesty the King’s command for the appointment of the House speaker and two deputy House speakers.
A Royal Command was issued on Friday to appoint Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha as speaker of the lower House, and Move Forward MP Padipat Suntiphada and Pheu Thai MP Pichet Chuamuangphan as deputy House speakers.
The Royal Command was countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The ceremony to receive the Royal Command was held in room No. 604 on the sixth floor of the parliament building, attended by Wan, Padipat, and Pichet, together with other members from their parties.
On Tuesday, Wan was elected unopposed as House speaker.
Padipat Suntiphada from Move Forward and Witthaya Kaewparadai from the United Thai Nation Party were the two candidates fielded for the position of first deputy speaker.
Padipat won the post with 312 votes, compared to 105 votes for Witthaya.
Pichet secured the second deputy House speaker's post unopposed.
One of the first and most important duties of the House speaker is to schedule the date for the voting of the prime minister. Speaker Wan Noor has scheduled the voting for July 13.