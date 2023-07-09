Chart Thai Pattana not being wooed to boost support for Pita as PM: Varawut

Varawut said on Sunday that nobody from Move Forward or its seven partners has approached him to talk about joining the coalition.

The eight-party coalition will nominate Move Forward leader Pita for the PM’s post when the House and Senate convene for a joint sitting on Thursday.

The coalition still needs 64 votes – either from senators or from MPs outside the bloc – to meet the 376 votes required to make Pita Thailand’s 30th premier.