Pita urges MPs, and senators to bring back a 'normal' Thailand in Thursday's PM vote

The Move Forward coalition commands 312 MPs and will still require 64 votes from either senators or MPs outside the bloc.

“It is clear that Thailand is under an irregular political situation. Governments elected by the people have been toppled again and again by coups, legal wars and party dissolutions. This abnormalcy was brought by the 2017 Constitution, which has remained with us,” Pita said.

He added that the PM’s vote on Thursday would be a chance for Thailand to get a legitimate government that can repair the country in line with people’s expectations. He said this would help take the country down the path of a parliamentary system that people can believe in and place their hopes on.

“The PM vote on July 13 is not one to select Pita or Move Forward, but it will be a vote to ensure that Thailand moves down a normal path of democracy like other democratic nations,” Pita said.

“This vote will affirm that though we are under a charter that favours irregular politics, parliamentarians can use their votes to implement the people’s will. The will was expressed via the election to allow a government to be formed with a majority of people’s representatives.

“I want to use this chance to convey a message to all MPs and senators, that though you may not like our political ideologies. Yet under a normal situation, you can check on me, attack me and even vote me out of office. But voting for a majority government is giving Thailand a chance to move forward as it should,” he said.

In a message to his supporters, Pita said that though they have elected his party, the mission is not over yet. He said the country cannot be changed if he fails to form a majority government.

“I’m ready to become the prime minister of everybody, no matter which parties you have voted for and no matter what your political ideologies are,” he said.

Pita posted the clip amid speculation that the Election Commission (EC) will file a case related to his iTV shares at the Constitutional Court.

The EC dismissed the speculation on Monday, saying it needs to hold two more meetings on Tuesday and Thursday to consider the case. Observers say that if Pita’s case is sent to court before Thursday, the court may suspend him as MP and senators can use this as an excuse to withhold votes for him.