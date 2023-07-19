Pita bids parliamentarians goodbye, urges them to look after the people
Upon learning that his MP status had been suspended by the Constitutional Court, Move Forward Party leader and PM-hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat obeyed and walked out of Parliament.
While lawmakers were still debating on whether he could be renominated as PM candidate for a second time, the 42-year-old said he would abide by the court’s decision and walked out.
Seven of nine judges at the charter court decided on Wednesday to temporarily suspend Pita’s MP status while they deliberate on his iTV shareholding.
“[I] would like to use this opportunity to bid farewell. Until we meet again,” Pita said as he left the chamber.
Before leaving, he called on all lawmakers to use the parliamentary system to take care of people during his absence, reminding them that “Thailand has changed since May 14”.
He then pulled out his MP ID card and placed it on the table before walking out to much applause.
In an Instagram message earlier, Pita had said: “In the current system, it is apparent that [I] did not win enough hearts from people to lead this country. Perhaps, it is not enough to propose [my name] in the second round [of voting for PM].”
Both Houses had spent hours discussing whether it was permissible to renominate Pita for a second round of voting as parliamentary regulations forbid the resubmission of a motion that has failed in the session.