Pita bids parliamentarians goodbye, urges them to look after the people

While lawmakers were still debating on whether he could be renominated as PM candidate for a second time, the 42-year-old said he would abide by the court’s decision and walked out.

Seven of nine judges at the charter court decided on Wednesday to temporarily suspend Pita’s MP status while they deliberate on his iTV shareholding.

“[I] would like to use this opportunity to bid farewell. Until we meet again,” Pita said as he left the chamber.

Before leaving, he called on all lawmakers to use the parliamentary system to take care of people during his absence, reminding them that “Thailand has changed since May 14”.