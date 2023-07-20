Police urge motorists to avoid four protest areas in Bangkok

Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaen-ek, deputy commissioner and spokesman of the bureau, said that Thursday would see demonstrations by four groups of protesters so motorists should avoid the rally sites.

He said members of the Fund for Rehabilitation and Development of Farmers were demonstrating on Rajdamnoen Nok Road in front of the Agriculture Ministry and they would stay overnight.

The National People’s Council group is rallying in front of the Russian Embassy on Sup Road from 6am. Then, at 10am, a few Ukrainian expats in Thailand also joined the rally. They occupied the sidewalk in front of the embassy.