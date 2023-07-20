Police urge motorists to avoid four protest areas in Bangkok
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has warned motorists to avoid areas around the Victory Monument, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and two other protest sites on Thursday.
Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaen-ek, deputy commissioner and spokesman of the bureau, said that Thursday would see demonstrations by four groups of protesters so motorists should avoid the rally sites.
He said members of the Fund for Rehabilitation and Development of Farmers were demonstrating on Rajdamnoen Nok Road in front of the Agriculture Ministry and they would stay overnight.
The National People’s Council group is rallying in front of the Russian Embassy on Sup Road from 6am. Then, at 10am, a few Ukrainian expats in Thailand also joined the rally. They occupied the sidewalk in front of the embassy.
At 3pm, the Music Artists for People group would occupy the Phya Thai Island at the Victory Monument.
At 4m, the People’s Council for Thailand Reform would demonstrate in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and would occupy the skywalk in the area.