Pita may get another chance for PM post as ombudsmen question lawmakers’ decision against him

Keerop said the three ombudsmen studied the 17 petitions and unanimously agreed that the petitions met all criteria to be passed on to the Constitutional Court.

He added that the lawmakers’ voting to block Pita from being renominated violated the rights and liberty of the petitioners.

He said the Constitutional Court has the power to keep Parliament in check if it does something that can be seen as violating people’s rights.

The ombudsmen said the PM’s election was sanctioned under Articles 159 and 272 of the Constitution, and blocking it under Article 41 of the regulations was in violation of the charter. This resolution also violated people’s rights, they said.

The ombudsmen believe if this dispute is not settled by the Constitutional Court, it would affect the stability of people’s rights and liberty, Keerop said.

The ombudsmen also told the court that if the PM vote scheduled for this Thursday was not suspended, it would cause damage beyond remedy later, he said.

After Move Forward was blocked from renominating Pita for the PM race, it passed the baton of forming a new government to the second-largest election winner, Pheu Thai.

Pheu Thai will reportedly nominate its second PM candidate Srettha Thavisin in the next round of voting.

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has been informed of the ombudsmen’s decision, his assistant secretary Muhamad Rusdee said. He quoted the Parliament president’s spokesman Khampee Disthakorn as saying that Wan Noor has not yet decided to speak to the press about this matter.