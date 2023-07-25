Postponement in vote for PM gets the nod

The ombudsmen are unanimously questioning the court about the constitutionality of parliamentarians blocking Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from being renominated as PM candidate during the session last Wednesday (July 19).

Senators and MPs from partners of the outgoing coalition voted that the election of a prime minister comes under Article 41 of the parliamentary meeting regulation.

Article 41 states that a motion that has already been rejected by Parliament cannot be resubmitted for deliberation in the same session unless the chair of the meeting decides certain situations have changed.

After the ombudsmen’s decision was announced, Somchai Sawaengkarn, a senator and an advisor to the Senate’s whips, said that the senators are not opposed if the voting for the country’s 30th prime minister had to be postponed.

He said that House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has the authority to postpone the voting session, and could announce his decision during the pre-meeting session on Tuesday (July 26).