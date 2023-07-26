Move Forward still has trust in Pheu Thai, Chaitawat says
In response to a rumour that Pheu Thai may dump Move Forward in forming the government, Chaitawat Tulathon, the secretary-general of Move Forward, insisted that his party still has trust in Pheu Thai.
Signs of this disharmony amongst the coalition flared up after Pheu Thai called off the meeting of the coalition members scheduled for Tuesday after holding talks with junta-backed parties last weekend.
Chaitawat told reporters on Tuesday that the meeting was postponed since no progress had been made on the duties assigned to Pheu Thai by the coalition to do, adding that the date for the next meeting has not yet been communicated. Pheu Thai is making efforts to entice more votes from every side.
He said he believes Pheu Thai is doing their best to form the government with the coalition and still trusts the Pheu Thai party to continue working on that duty.
When asked if the coalition is now out of harmony, Chaitawat said it was too soon to draw that conclusion.
He also insisted that his position is to not join forces with military parties, saying that Move Forward's foremost goal is to establish a government with the coalition since this is the will of the people.
Earlier, Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, the leader of the Thai Liberal Party, one of the parties in the coalition, suggested drawing up a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make it easier for Pheu Thai to form a government.
In response, Chaitawat said that he would first await any decisions from Pheu Thai and that he also needed to review the specifics of the new MoU.