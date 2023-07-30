Pheu Thai recounts its fight for democracy ahead of Thaksin’s return

The clip also shows Thaksin declaring at an election campaign: “I volunteer to serve the people. I volunteer to work for the people. I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I want to steer the country forward.”

The second episode was titled “People Power, a party that stands against legal warfare until the last minute”.

This clip recounts the People Power Party’s fight against the legal legacy of the 2006 coup until it is dissolved.

The third episode was titled “Pheu Thai, a political party that made history with Thailand’s first woman PM”.

People’s response

The posts drew a lot of comments and likes, with many Pheu Thai supporters saying they would like to see the party set up the next government with Move Forward as its key partner.

Some critics, however, responded that Pheu Thai had released these clips to distract public attention from its true intention – abandoning Move Forward and paving the way to include parties from the previous government.

Last week, Pheu Thai invited partners of the exiting coalition for a discussion, and they all insisted that they would not support Pheu Thai’s bid for ruling power if Move Forward remains its partner.

However, Pheu Thai’s party-list MP and acting spokesperson Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj said the clips were only meant to remind voters of Pheu Thai’s battle for democracy over the past 20 years.

The clips also aim to show that Pheu Thai has been consistent in its pro-democracy stance, she said.

Linthiporn also insisted that the clips were not released in response to growing criticism from Move Forward supporters.

“The party is standing by its principle of fighting for democracy … We will always fight for the people,” she said.

She added that Pheu Thai was adhering to the memorandum of understanding that the eight-party alliance signed when Move Forward was leader of the bloc.

She said progress made in the putting together of the coalition will be announced by Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong, who has yet to schedule the round of meetings of the eight alliance partners. She believes the next meeting may be held next Wednesday (August 2).