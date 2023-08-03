Thaksin likely to postpone his return to Thailand amid delay in government formation

Thaksin, who has lived in self-imposed exile overseas since August 2008, had earlier said he would be flying back to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport on August 10. The announcement late last month had come from his daughter Paetongtarn, who is one of the three prime ministerial candidates of the Pheu Thai Party.

Thaksin would likely schedule his return after a new government is formed when the political situation gets “more stable”, the source said.

The ex-PM has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment during his absence from Thailand in multiple cases. He is expected to start serving his time in prison after his return although he is eligible to apply for royal pardon.

