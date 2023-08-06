Former Thai Prime Ministers attend Hun Sen's 72nd birthday
In a surprising turn of events, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra attended the birthday celebrations of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on August 5. The festive occasion marked Hun Sen's 72nd birthday.
Local media outlet Fresh News shared several pictures of the siblings mingling with Hun Sen's extended family, including the Prime Minister-in-waiting, Hun Manet. The gathering was held at Hun Sen's residence in Takhmao town.
Hun Sen disclosed to Fresh News that Thaksin and Yingluck stayed for one night at his residence and had breakfast together on the morning of August 6, before flying out of Cambodia.
The relationship between Hun Sen and Thaksin dates back to 1992 when they became God brothers. They have maintained a close connection ever since, even though Thaksin and his sister Yingluck were both ousted from power through coups. The unexpected attendance of the Shinawatras at Hun Sen's birthday adds a new chapter to this intriguing political relationship.
