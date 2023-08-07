Bhumjaithai comes on board to form government as Pheu Thai accepts its conditions

Pheu Thai leader Cholanan Srikaew and outgoing Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held a press conference at the Pheu Thai headquarters at 4pm.

After their initial discussions two weeks ago, Bhumjaithai has responded positively to the invitation to form a government with Pheu Thai, they told the press.

Anutin said that Bhumjaithai had agreed to join hands in forming a government with Pheu Thai based on three principles: no interfering with Article 112 (lese majeste law); it will not be a minority government led by Pheu Thai; and, Move Forward Party should not be a part of the government. Pheu Thai officially informed Bhumjaithai on Monday that the two parties have found common ground on the three principles.

The two parties have 212 votes in the lower House — Pheu Thai with 141 MPs and Bhumjaithai with 71. However, if invitations are extended to other parties, decisions will be made at the discretion of Pheu Thai.

"At the moment, we have been informed by Pheu Thai that the formation of the government would definitely enjoy the support of more than half of the 500 seats, following the democratic and parliamentary process,” Anutin said.