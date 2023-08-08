Rayong by-election gets go-ahead as MP seat vacated by disqualified Move Forward member

Nakhonchai Khunnarong gave up his MP seat on August 3 after it was disclosed that he had been jailed 24 years ago for theft. In his resignation, Nakhonchai said he did not think that petty theft was a crime that would disqualify him from standing in an election.

Trisulee Trisoranakul, a deputy government spokesperson, said the draft decree is expected to be signed by the King and published in the Royal Gazette no later than August 14.

She added that the Election Commission will announce the election date and dates for candidates to register the following day.