Pita calls for Move Forward landslide in Rayong by-election

The by-election in Rayong’s constituency 3 follows the resignation of Move Forward MP Nakhonchai Khunnarong after he confessed that he had been jailed 24 years ago for theft.

The Constitution stipulates that MP candidates must never have served a jail sentence.

The Election Commission set September 10 as the date for the by-election.

Speaking in the rain, Pita told an enthusiastic crowd of supporters who had gathered to greet him in the province's Khao Chamao district that his party stood by its pledge not to align with junta-backed parties.

He added that before the election, certain parties had vowed not to join forces with coup-supporters, but after receiving people's votes, they had gone ahead and allied with them.