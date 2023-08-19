Thaksin to be greeted with more cases, jail terms upon return on Tuesday

He was acquitted in two cases, while another two cases are still under investigation. The first court ruling against Thaksin came in October 2008, just two months after he left Thailand to supposedly attend the Beijing Summer Olympics. In this case, he was charged with abuse of power for letting his then-wife Khunying Potjaman purchase a coveted state-owned plot of land in Bangkok’s Ratchadaphisek area for a lot less than market value.

Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison, but the 10-year statute of limitations for the court verdict expired in October 2018.

He was later sentenced to a total of 10 years behind bars for three separate cases.

The court gave him two years in prison for malfeasance over the two- and three-digit lottery case.

He was also handed down three years in prison for abuse of authority in a case involving 4-billion-baht loans granted to Myanmar by the Export-Import Bank of Thailand. The borrowed money had been spent buying supplies from a telecom firm owned by Thaksin’s family.

Thaksin was sentenced to another five years in prison, in which he was found guilty of using nominees to hold shares in his family business, Shin Corp.

The law prohibits any political office holder from holding shares in a telecom company.

