Thaksin confirms he will ‘definitely’ return to Thailand on August 22

He reaffirmed the schedule disclosed on Saturday morning in an Instagram post by his daughter Paetongtarn, who said she will meet her dad at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport at 9am on Tuesday.

The ex-premier, who has been on a self-imposed exile overseas since August 2008, told BBC Thai that he will “definitely” return on August 22, with no more delays.

He said his itinerary will see him leaving Dubai for Singapore before finally landing in Bangkok at 9am on Tuesday.

Thaksin’s return coincides with the day the Thai Parliament will vote on the next prime minister.

However, he has denied any connection between the two events, claiming his return had been planned before Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha scheduled the voting session last week.



