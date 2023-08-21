Bangkok Remand Prison suspends visits for Thaksin's arrival on Tuesday

The prison made the announcement as part of security measures after Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said her father would arrive on a private jet at Don Mueang Airport at 9am on Tuesday.

Police said Thaksin would be arrested upon arrival and immediately brought to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office. Corrections Department officials would then take Thaksin from the court to Bangkok Remand Prison to serve his 10-year jail term.