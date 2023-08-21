background-defaultbackground-default
Bangkok Remand Prison suspends visits for Thaksin's arrival on Tuesday

MONDAY, August 21, 2023

Bangkok Remand Prison has suspended visits by relatives of inmates on Tuesday in preparation for the expected incarceration of fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The prison made the announcement as part of security measures after Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said her father would arrive on a private jet at Don Mueang Airport at 9am on Tuesday.

Police said Thaksin would be arrested upon arrival and immediately brought to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office. Corrections Department officials would then take Thaksin from the court to Bangkok Remand Prison to serve his 10-year jail term. Bangkok Remand Prison suspends visits for Thaksin's arrival on Tuesday

The prison explained it had suspended visits for security reasons as it expected a large rally to gather in front of the prison on Tuesday.

It added that relatives could still make virtual visits to inmates via the Line app.

