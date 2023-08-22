Paetongtarn shares Thaksin’s photos with children, grandchildren at Don Mueang airport

“Welcome back to Thailand daddy,” Paetongtarn posted on her Instagram page.

“Dad has arrived Thailand safe and sound and he has entered the legal process. I would like to thank all who came to welcome Dad and I would also like to thank everyone for their moral support. I and my family really appreciated this.”

One of the photos shows Thaksin sitting on a sofa flanked by his three children – his son Panthongtae, middle daughter Pintongtha, and Paetongtarn – their spouses and children.