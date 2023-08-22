Paetongtarn shares Thaksin’s photos with children, grandchildren at Don Mueang airport
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Tuesday morning shared photos of her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, taken inside a lounge at the Don Mueang International Airport with his children and grandchildren.
“Welcome back to Thailand daddy,” Paetongtarn posted on her Instagram page.
“Dad has arrived Thailand safe and sound and he has entered the legal process. I would like to thank all who came to welcome Dad and I would also like to thank everyone for their moral support. I and my family really appreciated this.”
One of the photos shows Thaksin sitting on a sofa flanked by his three children – his son Panthongtae, middle daughter Pintongtha, and Paetongtarn – their spouses and children.
In another photo, Thaskin poses with his three children and their spouses without the grandchildren.
Thaksin landed at the Don Mueang International Airport at 9 am in a private jet.