Supreme Court upholds Suthep's acquittal in THB5.8-bn project to build police stations

The Supreme Court read the verdict at 11.30am, upholding the ruling of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office in which Suthep and five other defendants were charged by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of committing malfeasance in the police station and flat building project.

The five other defendants are: Pol General Prateep Tanprasert, former acting National Police chief, Pol Maj-General Sajja Kachahiran, Pol Lt Suriya Jaengsuwan, the PCC Development and Construction Co Ltd, and Wissanu Wisetsing, the owner of PCC Development.

The NACC had charged Suthep and other defendants with abusing their authority to award the 5.80-billion-baht project to build 396 police stations and flat buildings nationwide without first seeking a Cabinet approval. The NACC alleged that Suthep and other defendants had unlawfully awarded the project to the contractor. They were charged with violating Article 157 of the Criminal Code.