Srettha becomes Thailand’s new prime minister

Srettha Thavisin's profile

Srettha Thavisin was born on February 15, 1962 and currently holding the position Chief Advisor to the Head of the Pheu Thai Family and also one of the Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidates. He’s a former Chief Executive Officer and President of Sansiri Public Company Limited.

Under his management, Sansiri was registered and transformed into a public limited company and increased the registered capital by another 100 million baht.

Before joining Sansiri, Srettha worked for Procter & Gamble, a large multinational corporation manufacturers and distributors of fast-moving consumer products (FMCG). He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts and an MBA in Business Administration in Finance from Claremont Graduate School, USA.