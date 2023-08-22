Srettha becomes Thailand’s new prime minister
Breaking a political standstill that has lasted nearly 100 days, Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin succeeded in becoming Thailand’s 30th prime minister.
Srettha was proposed by a Pheu Thai-led coalition, comprising 11 parties who together have a majority of seats in the lower house – 314 seats. The allocation of ministerial posts was made before today's PM election.
After assuming office, the Pheu Thai-led government pledged to put forward an agenda for amending the present Constitution in its first Cabinet meeting. It claims the 2017 charter is Thailand's current problem.
On the same day, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived in Thailand after spending 15 years living in self-exile.
Srettha Thavisin's profile
Srettha Thavisin was born on February 15, 1962 and currently holding the position Chief Advisor to the Head of the Pheu Thai Family and also one of the Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidates. He’s a former Chief Executive Officer and President of Sansiri Public Company Limited.
Under his management, Sansiri was registered and transformed into a public limited company and increased the registered capital by another 100 million baht.
Before joining Sansiri, Srettha worked for Procter & Gamble, a large multinational corporation manufacturers and distributors of fast-moving consumer products (FMCG). He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts and an MBA in Business Administration in Finance from Claremont Graduate School, USA.