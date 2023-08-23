Jurin demands to know why 16 Democrat MPs went against party line on PM vote

Jurin said former Democrat leader Chuan Leekpai had voted against Srettha instead of abstaining and that he had sought permission from the party to do so.

He said the 16 MPs had not informed the party that they were not going to follow the party’s stance.

“These 16 MPs must explain themselves at the next party meeting. If a committee is set up to investigate them, then they must testify to the panel as well,” Jurin said.

“The party has its pride. We worked both as a coalition partner and an opposition party. We can perform all types of duties, but we have never been a spare parts party,” he said.

He also said that no Democrats have been tasked with the job of discussing the option of joining the coalition with Pheu Thai.

When asked if this would cause serious rifts within the party, Jurin said he cannot say whether he or the other members could continue working with the renegades.

“No matter what, the party will stay because it is an institution,” he said.

Satit, meanwhile, told reporters that the 16 MPs had no authority to negotiate with Pheu Thai about joining the coalition. He added that it had also become clear that the Democrat Party would be on the opposition bench when Pheu Thai announced its 11-party coalition on Monday.

Without naming names, Satit said some of the 16 MPs had travelled to meet former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in Hong Kong earlier.

“They initially denied this, but later admitted it in a TV show,” he said, without elaborating. These actions have caused damage to the party, he said, adding “we now have information on the leaders of this group of 16 MPs”.

He added that it would depend on the party’s executive board and MPs to decide how these 16 MPs should be dealt with, adding that the severest penalty would be expulsion from the party.