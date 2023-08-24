Cabinet could start work in mid-September: Deputy PM

He said that it would take around one week to prepare a shortlist of cabinet members, and another week for the Secretariat of the Cabinet to approve the candidates’ qualifications. Lastly, the process of proposing the list for royal endorsement and the swearing-in ceremony would take another week.

Wissanu also pointed out that the first order of business of the new cabinet would be to announce their key policies to the Parliament, which the law stipulates must happen within 15 days of the cabinet being sworn in.

That would allow the new cabinet to implement their policies from late September, he said.

He added that the caretaker government would take care of some pending issues in the meantime, such as the approval of appointment and transfer orders for police and military officers, which does not need Parliament’s approval.

Wissanu also said that until the new cabinet is ready, the caretaker cabinet would also meet every week as usual, but the issues to consider would be fewer in anticipation of the new cabinet.

The Deputy PM added that the caretaker cabinet would leave it to the new cabinet to appoint the new permanent secretaries for the Finance and Energy ministries to replace the current individuals who were about to retire. Their deputies will serve as acting permanent secretaries in the meantime.