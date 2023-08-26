PM Srettha ready to debut his Cabinet lineup in three or four days

He said that because his coalition government comprised many political parties, it would take some time to finalise the Cabinet list.

Srettha’s Pheu Thai Party is leading an 11-party coalition forming the next government.

The ministerial posts for his party have been finalised, the newly appointed PM said. He declined, however, to confirm or deny media reports that he would double as finance minister.

“Please wait for 3-4 more days and it should be completed,” Srettha said when asked about his Cabinet lineup.

He said background checks on the Cabinet members nominated by the coalition partners could be carried out next week.

