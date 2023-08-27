Thai Pakdee Party dismisses royal pardon, insists Thaksin be punished over lese majeste

Party leader Issaraporn Narin said the Army had filed a lawsuit against Thaksin for allegedly defaming the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) in an interview with South Korean media in 2015.

In the interview, Thaksin had allegedly said that the Privy Council was behind the 2014 coup and the setting up of the junta or NCPO. The military-led coup had ousted the elected government of Thaksin’s younger sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.