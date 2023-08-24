'Thaksin won’t be allowed to transfer to private hospital'

“The officials and police will ensure no untoward incident would happen. If anything happens, they would be held responsible,” Sahakarn added.

He reiterated that Thaksin had four co-morbidities – heart lacking enough blood flow, adhesion in lungs, hypertension, and herniated discs – and once he was put behind bars, tension and worries caused his conditions to worsen.

The deputy permanent secretary said relatives could not visit Thaksin during the first five days of his stay in the hospital.

After the first five days, relatives could seek permission from the Bangkok Remand Prison to visit him during the normal visiting hours of the Police General Hospital, which are from 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm.

He added that Thaksin would not be allowed to use telephones during his stay in the hospital.

Apart from close relatives, only important persons, such as diplomats and executives of international organisations could seek to visit him, Sahakarn added.

He said doctors would be the ones to make a decision on when Thaksin should be sent back behind bars.

Sahakarn said Thaksin had not requested any special favours and he knew about the air-conditioners on the floor being out of order from the media.

He said he had met Thaksin only once when he was first sent to the prison when Thaksin had not yet changed into the inmate uniform.

“It’s essential for the officials to save the life of inmates. If doctors diagnose that they cannot save a life, they would have to transfer him to another hospital. This is a normal thing to try to save his life. But as of now, the Justice Ministry has affirmed he would not be transferred anywhere,” Sahakarn said.

“He will be transferred only if doctors come up with a clear medical report that they cannot treat him.”

He expressed belief that doctors of the Police General Hospital could handle Thaksin’s conditions so he would definitely not be transferred.

He said several ill inmates had earlier been transferred from hospitals inside prisons to the police hospital, but they did not make headlines because the inmates were not big names.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Bangkok Remand Prison said his prison had been regularly updated on Thaksin’s condition at the police hospital.

Nassathee said Thaksin could not meet visitors during the first five days of the Covid-19 quarantine period.

He said the prison allowed only 10 relatives to visit him each day and 10 names had already been submitted and granted permission to visit Thaksin on August 28.

Meanwhile, Pol Lt-General Soponrat Singhajaru, director of the Police Hospital, said the team of six specialist doctors in charge of Thaksin had not sought permission from him to transfer Thaksin to another hospital at all.