PM Srettha to submit his Cabinet list for royal endorsement this evening

Srettha said that the Cabinet secretary general was scheduled to bring the Cabinet list for him to undersign at 5.30pm at Pheu Thai Party headquarters.

The list would be forwarded later on Friday to the Palace for royal endorsement, according to the new PM.

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai, who is tipped to become the next commerce minister, said on Friday that the coalition partners were finalising the government policies. He expected the government policy statement to be announced before Parliament “within next week”. The date of policy announcement would be scheduled after the Cabinet list receives royal endorsement, he said.

A source said that the new government was likely to announce its policy statement before Parliament next Friday.

Before taking up its duties, the Constitution requires the new Cabinet to be sworn in before His Majesty the King and that it announce its government policy statement in Parliament.




