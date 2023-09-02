Lawyer who served Thaksin, and six months in prison, declines ministerial post

Pichit said he was fully qualified for the post and had done nothing to prevent him from being disqualified from it in response to talk that he was unfit for the office.

The issue of Pichit’s suitability for the post has been debated publicly since he was tipped to become a minister earlier this week.

He was sentenced to six months in prison while leading the defence team for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in June 2008. The Supreme Court held him and two legal representatives responsible for an apparent attempt to bribe the court.

Two million baht in cash was found wrapped in a paper bag in the court’s compound in early June 2008. Pichit claimed he thought it was a bag of snacks. He was seen handing the so-called “snack bag” to court clerks when Thaksin and his then-wife Potjaman Na Pombejra were due to appear in the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office.

Thaksin was charged with abusing his authority to buy a coveted land plot on Ratchadapisek Road at a price far lower than its market value.

The “snack bag” incident prompted the Law Society of Thailand to suspend Pichit’s licence to practice law for five years.

Thaksin was later tried in absentia and sentenced to two years in prison on October 25, 2008 over the shady land deal.

Newly elected PM Srettha Thavisin said on Friday that he expected the list of his Cabinet lineup to be submitted to the Palace on Friday evening for royal endorsement.

Pichit thanked Pheu Thai for offering him the post, but declined to explain why he turned it down.