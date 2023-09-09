Srettha tells Foreign Ministry to see if any Thais stranded as powerful quake hits Morocco

In a message to the Moroccan government on Saturday, the prime minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the country and her people and said Thailand was ready to extend help.

The premier has also instructed the Foreign Ministry to closely follow the situation and determine if there are any Thai nationals in the affected area who need urgent help.

The powerful earthquake struck the city of Marrakech, a popular tourist destination.

Srettha has been touring the Northeast region of Thailand, stopping at key provinces like Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Nong Khai. The Northeast trip came just days after the new premier and his Cabinet were sworn in before His Majesty the King.



