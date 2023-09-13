Court rejects petition to disband 3 parties over their stance on deep South

A former adviser to the Ombudsman, Nattaporn Toprayoon, submitted a petition to the Constitutional Court on September 5, requesting the court to look into the involvement of the members of three political parties in the student-activist movement, known as "Pelajar Bangsa”.

The student movement had organised a referendum vote during a seminar at Prince of Songkla University to seek the separation of the deep South provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat and four districts in Songkhla from Thailand.

Nattaporn contended that the three parties’ members had violated Section 49 of the current Constitution which says that “no person shall exercise the rights or liberties to overthrow the democratic system of government with the King as head of state”.