Move Forward’s deputy House speaker will not back down

He made the comment after Pita Limjaroenrat announced his resignation as leader of the Move Forward Party on Friday. Pita explained that the Constitutional Court’s order to suspend him from MP duties due to a media-shareholding case prevented him from acting as opposition leader.

Padipat said the election for the next Move Forward executive committee will be held on September 24, explaining that the tenure of the executive committee will expire once the party leader steps down.

He said he will discuss with the new executive committee if he has to be expelled from Move Forward to keep his post as deputy House speaker. Padipat is also a member of the party’s executive committee.