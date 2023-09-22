Compromise reached after parties vie for coveted House panels

The parties managed to reach a compromise on contentious issues that threatened to lead to lot-drawing as a means to solve the deadlock.

Second deputy House speaker Pichet Chuamuangpan from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, who chaired the meeting of representatives from all the parties, thanked them for “meeting halfway” over the issues they earlier failed to reach agreement.

Move Forward, the largest party with 151 MPs, will chair 11 House committees.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party, with 141 MPs, will chair 10 House committees, including the significant panel on the prevention and suppression of corruption, which is supposed to play a key role in scrutinising the government.

Most other House committees that Pheu Thai MPs are expected to chair involve the work of the ministries that the party’s Cabinet members are in charge of. These include the House panels on transport, tourism, public health, foreign affairs, finance, and telecoms.

Pheu Thai will chair the committee on House of Representatives affairs.

Meanwhile, despite its larger number of MPs, the opposition Move Forward Party will chair less coveted House committees.

These include the panels to follow-up the state budget, political development and public participation, economic development, social welfare, military affairs, national security and reform, natural resources and the environment, courts and independent organisations, science and technology, and consumer protection.

