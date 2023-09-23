2 legal experts commit to panel being set up to prepare for new Thai charter

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also holds the Commerce portfolio, said a number of political veterans have already agreed to join the panel.

Veterans joining the Phumtham-chaired panel include legal expert Choosak Sirinin, who hails from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, and Nikorn Chamnong from the coalition Chart Thai Pattana Party.

“They both have a good understanding of the law and their previous work has been related to constitutions,” Phumtham said.

He added that other potential contenders have been approached, though they should add up to no more than 30.

The panel members will come from various occupations and include representatives from the government and opposition parties.

He said a new charter would be drafted and its organic laws would be issued within the Pheu Thai-led government’s tenure, setting new rules in time for the next general election.

“This [new] constitution will be democratic and acceptable to all sides. We need a consensus and must ensure the final draft is passed in Parliament,” Phumtham said.

He also insisted that the first two chapters in the current charter involving the state and the monarchy would be left untouched.

“We won’t touch Chapters 1 and 2 about royal powers to avoid creating conflicts,” he said.