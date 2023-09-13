Deputy PM Phumtham to head efforts to amend 2017 charter

Making the 2017 charter more democratic was one of the many promises Pheu Thai made to voters while campaigning for the May 14 general election.

In the course of the first Cabinet meeting, Phumthum was put in charge of overseeing the constitutional amendment process. His immediate task is to set up a committee and conduct a comprehensive study on the matter.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters that his government would involve Parliament in the amendment process, which includes determining the specifics of the referendum.

Srettha said he wants every sector, including the public, to have a hand in shaping the new “democratic” framework.