Srettha sees no problem in finding funds for digital wallet scheme

After the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Srettha told media that the government would soon announce the source of funds for its biggest economic stimulus campaign, adding that “now is not the time to reveal details of the campaign as they are not ready yet”.

Srettha reaffirmed that funding of the project would be strictly under the legal framework and that he expected no problem in securing the money.

Under the Pheu Thai Party’s campaign pledge in the run-up to the May general election, every Thai aged 16 and above would receive 10,000 baht in digital money, with the aim of stimulating domestic consumption.

The money must be spent at local businesses within a 4km radius of the citizen’s registered address within six months. The party estimated that the policy could be implemented within the first half of next year with a budget of 560 billion baht.

It is speculated that the government would take a loan from the Government Savings Bank to fund the project.