Srettha meets Hun Sen as he concludes Cambodia trip on a high

During their meeting, Srettha praised Hun Sen for his “significant role” in strengthening ties between Thailand and Cambodia.

In return, Hun Sen expressed his confidence that the Thai leader would help forge even closer bilateral ties, Thai government spokesman Chai Watcharong said.

Hun Sen, who is now the chairman of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni’s Personal Advisory Council, also offered to provide his “full support” to cooperation between the two countries, according to the spokesman.

The former Cambodian leader, who stepped down recently after 37 years in power, hosted a dinner for the visiting Thai prime minister.

Srettha flew out of Phnom Penh after his meeting with Hun Sen and arrived in Bangkok at about 8.20pm on Thursday.

In his message posted on Thursday night on the X platform, formerly Twitter, Srettha said he was happy that the bilateral talks during his one-day visit to Cambodia “went well and smoothly”.

“This visit to Cambodia is an important spark for both countries to move forward together,” he wrote.