Constitution drafters should be tested for the job, says former drafter

Assoc Prof Jade Donavanik said that people applying to become constitution drafters should be required to take a test.

He noted that shortly after Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in the 1930s, there was a requirement for aspiring MP candidates to pass a test before they could contest an election.

Jade, formerly a charter drafter and an adviser to the 2017 Constitution's Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC), gave an analogy to back his point. He said that if he wanted to become a truck driver, he should be required to prove that he could drive a truck.

“I should not apply to become a truck driver if I can’t drive a truck. I should not become a truck driver just because many people think I can do it,” he said, adding that unqualified truck drivers could cause disasters on the road. “Truck drivers need to pass a test, so should there be a test for aspiring CDC members?” Jade asked.

He was speaking during a panel discussion at the Parliament building that was organised by the Senate’s committee on political development and public participation.

The academic also said at the event that the public should be consulted over any constitutional amendment that would allow the drafting of a new charter.