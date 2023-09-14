New constitution will be acceptable to all sides, Phumtham assures

He said Thailand needs a new constitution that is “more democratic”, but he promised that the first two chapters in the current charter involving the kingdom’s sovereignty and the monarchy would be left intact.

“This government will keep its promise [about having a new constitution drafted]. … There must be a new constitution that is more democratic, but Chapters 1 and 2 will not be touched,” said Phumtham, who is deputy leader of the coalition’s core partner Pheu Thai Party.

There has been concern, particularly among conservatives, that the first two chapters about the kingdom’s unity and the monarchy may be rewritten to allow changes in the country’s status from an indivisible kingdom and a constitutional monarchy.

Phumtham, who doubles as the commerce minister, also said that a new constitution was expected to provide more protection to people’s rights and liberties while making it easier for the administration to run the country.

He said a new committee would be set up that consists of representatives from diverse groups of people to help determine a “balanced point” in the move to write a new constitution.

“They are going to tackle [differences] one by one to reach a point that all sides can accept. We need to start from accepting the fact that this constitution makes any amendment difficult,” Phumtham said.

