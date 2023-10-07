Paetongtarn’s appointments seen as preparation for future prime ministerial role
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is expected to become the next leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, has been appointed to another high-powered government committee.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin named her deputy chairperson of the National Health System Development Committee, which is led by him personally.
Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also deputy premier, is also deputy chairman of the committee.
The 23-member national committee includes relevant government ministers, the Bangkok governor, the Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary, and the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council.
It is tasked with developing and driving the national public health system, screening key policy proposals, suggesting health policies to the Cabinet, and coordinating with relevant agencies on public health issues, according to the prime minister’s order issued on Tuesday.
This is the second national panel in which Paetongtarn is a key member. She was earlier appointed deputy chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, which is also chaired by Srettha.
Observers reckon that Paetongtarn is being groomed to become a future prime minister. She was one of Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidates in the May 14 general election, but the party opted to nominate Srettha for the parliamentary vote on August 22.
Now calls are growing among Pheu Thai politicians for Paetongtarn to become the party’s next leader, replacing Cholnan Srikaew, who stepped down to take responsibility for failing to keep a promise that Pheu Thai would not work with parties linked to someone from the post-coup junta. Cholnan has since been appointed the public health minister.
Paetongtarn, 37, is the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is regarded as Pheu Thai’s patriarch.
The Shinawatra family has retained much influence in the ruling coalition’s core partner, though no family members hold any executive party position.
Before the election, Paetongtarn was appointed “leader of the Pheu Thai Family”, a non-executive position that appears to have been created for her.
Thaksin returned to Thailand on the morning of August 22 – just hours before Srettha was voted Thailand’s 30th prime minister – following 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas. He returned to serve the jail sentences slapped on him during his absence. A recent royal pardon reduced his prison term from eight years to one.
The former leader, who was diagnosed with multiple health issues following his return, was transferred from prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment on the first night that he started serving his time.