Paetongtarn’s appointments seen as preparation for future prime ministerial role

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin named her deputy chairperson of the National Health System Development Committee, which is led by him personally.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also deputy premier, is also deputy chairman of the committee.

The 23-member national committee includes relevant government ministers, the Bangkok governor, the Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary, and the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council.

It is tasked with developing and driving the national public health system, screening key policy proposals, suggesting health policies to the Cabinet, and coordinating with relevant agencies on public health issues, according to the prime minister’s order issued on Tuesday.

This is the second national panel in which Paetongtarn is a key member. She was earlier appointed deputy chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, which is also chaired by Srettha.

