Expelled deputy House speaker Padipat to go under Fair Party’s banner

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Padipat said he will apply to become a member of the Fair Party at 10am on Tuesday.

He also tagged the message to the Fair Party’s secretary-general and only MP Kannavee Suebsaeng.

Move Forward expelled Padipat on September 28 after he refused to step down as deputy House Speaker. The party issued a statement saying that Padipat had to be expelled to make way for its leader Chaithawat Tulathon to become the opposition leader. According to the Constitution, the opposition leading party cannot hold a speaker’s post in the House of Representatives.