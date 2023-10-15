Govt spokesman sings praises of digital wallet scheme after 99 economic experts list its shortcomings

Chai Watcharong was defending the digital wallet scheme after 99 economic experts, including former Bank of Thailand governors, signed a petition urging Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government to call off the digital wallet scheme. Their reasoning is that it will severely affect the country’s economy with too high a public debt.

Chai, however, said the scheme is being supported by many people, including Prateep Watcharachokkasem, a billionaire who has an auto business.

The digital wallet scheme was a star election campaign policy of coalition leader Pheu Thai Party. The party promised to hand out 10,000 baht to all Thais, who are 16 years and above, via a Blockchain-based digital wallet, saying it would greatly stimulate economic growth.