Thai govt dismisses critics, refuses to back down on digital wallet scheme

She said the scheme’s basis will not be changed, but some details may be adjusted.

While campaigning for votes, the coalition leader Pheu Thai had announced that it would give 10,000 baht to all Thais using Blockchain-based digital wallets for them to spend within a 4-kilometre radius of their homes.

However, people in the provinces have complained that their homes are surrounded by forests or plantations, with no shops for them to spend in. This concern has reportedly prompted the subcommittee to expand the area for spending.

Treechada said both Srettha and Julapun would take heed of both supporters and critics and take up useful comments for consideration.

She said the committee in charge of implementing the scheme would come up with clear-cut details on how to raise 560 billion baht for financing the scheme.