Thai govt dismisses critics, refuses to back down on digital wallet scheme
The government will not cancel the digital wallet scheme despite warnings from economic experts, because it is bound to revive the economy, a government spokesperson said.
Treechada Srithada, deputy government spokesperson, said on Sunday that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat are determined to launch the scheme, under which 10,000-baht digital wallets will be handed to all Thais aged 16 and above.
“The scheme will be successfully implemented in line with the policy statement that the government has announced in Parliament,” she said.
Treechada added that the conditions and details for implementing the scheme will be clearer within this month, once the subcommittee in charge has worked out all the details.
She said the scheme’s basis will not be changed, but some details may be adjusted.
While campaigning for votes, the coalition leader Pheu Thai had announced that it would give 10,000 baht to all Thais using Blockchain-based digital wallets for them to spend within a 4-kilometre radius of their homes.
However, people in the provinces have complained that their homes are surrounded by forests or plantations, with no shops for them to spend in. This concern has reportedly prompted the subcommittee to expand the area for spending.
Treechada said both Srettha and Julapun would take heed of both supporters and critics and take up useful comments for consideration.
She said the committee in charge of implementing the scheme would come up with clear-cut details on how to raise 560 billion baht for financing the scheme.
Treechada added that Pheu Thai was not being obstinate about this scheme but had had it studied by economic experts before proposing it to voters.
She said after Srettha, who also holds the Finance portfolio, and Julapun, who is in charge of fiscal affairs, have listened to comments from all sides, the project would definitely be implemented prudently.
“The 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme will be like resuscitating the economy so it can generate an economic storm to push the country forward,” she added.