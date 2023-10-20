Court orders anti-graft agency to unveil Prawit watch probe within 15 days

In June, the court upheld a verdict by the Central Administrative Court ordering the NACC to disclose the information following a request filed by anti-corruption activist Veera Somkwamkid under the Official Information Act.

The court had in April ordered the NACC to disclose a report on the investigation’s fact-finding and evidence gathering, as well as opinions of all NACC officials in charge of the case, and the opinions of the NACC secretary-general recorded in minutes of NACC meetings.

Prawit, a retired Army general, served as deputy prime minister in the previous government led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha. In 2017, he was spotted wearing a string of luxury watches, which he later claimed he had borrowed from a former classmate who had since died. According to Prawit, whose party is a member of the current ruling coalition, all the wristwatches had been returned to the deceased’s family.

The NACC in December 2018 cleared Prawit of making a false asset declaration to the anti-graft watchdog by omitting the watches from his report.



