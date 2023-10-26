Pita gets warm welcome at ‘Little Thailand’ community in New York

He thanked Thai expatriates in New York for the high number of absentee voters registered for the May 14 general election. The number of those who had registered to cast their ballots at the Thai consulate-general in New York was the 10th highest among overseas Thai voters.

“You helped make history. The previous election saw a record voter turnout,” said the politician.

Pita said he discovered that Thai expats whom he had met in the United States were as politically aware as their compatriots living in Thailand.

He said some Thai students he ran into at the Central Park in New York even asked him about a draft law on constitutional referendum proposed by Move Forward, which was voted down by the majority of the House of Representatives just hours earlier.

Pita – who is now chief adviser to the new party leader, Chaithawat Tulathon – was speaking while having lunch with a group of Thai expats at a Thai restaurant in the Queens neighbourhood.

The Spicy Shallot Restaurant is located on a Queens thoroughfare officially named “Little Thailand Way” to honour the Thai community in New York City.

Pita, 43, was in New York to attend a gala hosted by “Time” news magazine in honour of people featured in this year’s “Time 100 Next”. The Thai politician is one of the rising leaders recognised by the US-based media outlet.



