Pita named adviser to Move Forward’s new leader, as many expect his return

The appointment, made by the largest opposition party’s new executive board, came after Chaithawat was elected party leader at Move Forward’s general meeting earlier in the day.

The meeting was held at the party headquarters in the Thai Summit Building.

Apichat Sirisoontorn, meanwhile, was elected to fill the post of party’s secretary-general, which was previously held by Chaithawat.

Pita, the initial frontrunner to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister, said on Saturday that he would continue working for Move Forward even though he was no longer party leader.

He also dismissed media speculation that the leadership change would only last for as long as he is suspended from MP’s duties.

“The election of the new executive board is Move Forward’s restructuring aimed at getting the party to progress further and get ready for any political accident,” Pita said.

He reiterated that his resignation as party leader was necessary to pave the way for his successor to assume the post of opposition leader.

Pita quit as Move Forward leader on September 15 after realising there was a slim chance of him being appointed as opposition leader any time soon. This was because he had been suspended as an MP pending a ruling by the Constitutional Court on whether he contested the election while knowingly holding media shares – a violation of the law. Observers expect a ruling on the case by December.