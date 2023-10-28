Most Thais back digital handout if govt won’t borrow: poll

Over 49.5% of the respondents said they backed the handout plan as long as the government does not need to borrow. Meanwhile, almost 34% of those surveyed said the scheme had their backing even if the money comes from public loans, though 12% said they would not support the scheme no matter where the funds come from. The remaining 4.5% said they “do not know” or “are not sure”.

The survey, conducted jointly by Sripatum University and D-vote online pollster, covered 1,158 people aged 18 and above across the country between October 15 and 23.

The scheme is the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s major policy platform announced in the run-up to the May 14 general election. The party says it is aimed at stimulating the country’s economy.

The controversial plan calls for 10,000 baht in digital money to be distributed to all Thais aged 16 and above for them to spend at shops within a 4-kilometre radius of their registered address within a six-month period. The scheme has faced strong opposition from many economists and experts, including former Bank of Thailand governors and former finance ministers.

Among supporters of major political parties, opposition Move Forward Party’s supporters formed the largest group of respondents who said they backed the scheme if the funding does not come from state borrowing.

As many as 53.3% of respondents who are Move Forward supporters picked this choice, followed by 50.6% of Pheu Thai supporters, and 50.2% for the coalition Palang Pracharath Party’s voters.

