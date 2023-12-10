Empowering the people: Thai PM promises inclusive charter on Constitution Day

On December 10 every year, Thailand celebrates its first permanent constitution, which was endorsed by King Rama VII on December 10, 1932.

Thailand became a constitutional monarchy after a bloodless coup on June 24, 1932.

So far, the country has had 20 charters, with the current one being enacted on April 6, 2017, after a coup led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha overthrew an elected government in 2014.

The current charter is seen as providing “half-baked” democracy as it was apparently designed to let Prayut remain in power after the post-coup election in 2019.