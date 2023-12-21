Don’t politicise Thaksin’s ailing health, insists Phumtham

“I don’t know details of the treatment, but I affirm here that everything is being done under the current regulations,” Phumtham said.

He said the policy to reduce overcrowding in the prison system was initiated prior to the tenure of the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, and the Prayut administration had made preparations leading to the regulations being announced during the tenure of the current government.

“The policy was initiated in 2017 with a goal to make prisons less crammed,” Phumtham said. “I don’t want this to become politicised.”

He said it would depend solely on the opinions of doctors as to whether Thaksin should remain under treatment at the Police Hospital.

“Please leave this out of politics. If we involve everything in politics, our country can’t move on,” Phumtham said.

He said there was no double standard in Thaksin receiving such treatment because he had returned to serve his jail term, but his poor health and old age had prompted doctors to decide to treat him outside the prison.

On December 14, the House committee on police affairs chair, Democrat MP Chaichana Dejdecho, said it would in January visit Police General Hospital to see proof that Thaksin is really there.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin confirmed that Thaksin will be eligible to be detained outside prison under a new regulation that allows for the detention of qualified inmates at other locations.

Under the regulation, prisoners allowed to be detained outside prison must meet certain criteria set by the Corrections Department and to be categorised by a screening panel set up by the department.

On Thursday, Democrat Party spokesman Rames Ratanachaweng said Somsak’s statement was not unexpected as the opposition viewed the new regulation as being enacted to help Thaksin.

Meanwhile, the House committee on police affairs invited Somsak and other relevant officials to testify over Thaksin’s treatment at the police hospital.

Speaking to reporters before the hearing, Chaichana Dechdecho, the Democrat MP who chairs the panel, said the Justice Minister has assigned a deputy director-general of the Corrections Department to testify on behalf of Somsak, the department chief and the Police Hospital chief.

The Bangkok Remand Prison chief would also testify later on Thursday, he added.

On December 14, the House committee on police affairs, which is chaired by Dejdecho, said it would in January visit Police General Hospital to seek proof that Thaksin is really there.