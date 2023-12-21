Thaksin to continue treatment at police hospital, says justice minister

He maintained on Thursday that the ex-premier was hospitalised in line with existing regulations and did not benefit from any special treatment.

Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22, after 15 years of self-imposed exile overseas, to face prison terms for corruption cases stemming from his tenure between February 2001 and September 2006.

On the night of his return, Thaksin was moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital for treatment of an unidentified disease. He reportedly has stayed in a suite on the 14th floor of a hospital building overlooking the Royal Bangkok Sports Club.

Thursday (Dec 21) marks the 120th day of Thaksin’s stay at the hospital. The regulations call for written confirmation from the Corrections Department director-general and the doctor in charge in case any prisoner needs to stay at a hospital for longer than 120 days.

The justice minister said in Parliament today that he expected to receive such a document from the relevant officials soon, adding that he had requested the Corrections Department director-general about the matter.

Tawee was assigned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to answer queries by opposition MP Chonthicha Jangrew from the Move Forward Party regarding Thaksin’s long hospital stay.

Critics called for Thaksin to be sent back to prison to serve his time, which was shortened from eight years to one year due to a royal pardon. It is widely suspected that he is not at the hospital.

